Politics 0

Chinese PM welcomes Vucic speaking Serbian /VIDEO

Prime Minister of China Li Keqiang has greeted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday in the state residence in Tianjin.

Source: Tanjug
Share
(Tanjug)
(Tanjug)

"Welcome," Li told the Vucic, speaking in Serbian, as they shook hands in front of the flags of Serbia and China.

This is the fourth meeting between the two.

In the evening, Li will hosts a reception for the presidents of Serbia, Estonia, Latvia, and the prome minister of Samoa, who all attended the opening of the "Summer Davos" in Tianjin.

With this conversation Vucic concluded his several-day visit to China, during which he also met with the President Xi Jinping, who accepted his invitation to visit Serbia again.

The president of Serbia met with representatives of several Chinese companies, and in his presence, several important bilateral agreements were signed, which will, according to announcements, bring large investments.

div class="mmedia-block">

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Serbia to stage large-scale drill, instead of parade

President Aleksandar Vucic says that a military parade, planned earlier to take place in Belgrade at the end of the year, is unlikely to be held.

Politics Wednesday, September 19, 2018 13:20 Comments: 0
(Tanjug)

"ZSO to be formed only once Pristina gets UN chair"

Deputy Kosovo Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj says the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) "will not be formed before Kosovo gets the UN chair."

Politics Tuesday, September 18, 2018 16:58 Comments: 8
(EPA, file)

Reactions to "migrant centers in Serbia" and Frontex arrival

The alleged agreement between Serbia and the EU on the deployment of Frontex was commented on Monday by the MUP, the PM, and the EU Delegation to Serbia.

Politics Tuesday, September 18, 2018 15:42 Comments: 0
(Thinkstock)

Vucic persistent in inviting Chinese leader to visit Serbia

President Aleksandar Vucic says Chinese leader Xi Jinping "instructed his secretary to include a visit to Serbia in the agenda of the Chinese president."

Politics Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:50 Comments: 0
(Tanjug)

Serbia to acquire sophisticated Chinese drone systems

The deputy defense minister says Serbia will acquire sophisticated weapons and military technology from China, which almost no country in its surroundings has.

Politics Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:36 Comments: 21
(Getty Images, file, illustration)

State sets funds for medical treatment of children abroad

The Serbian government on Monday decided to allocate funds continuation of medical treatment of the 4-year-old Dusan Todorovic at a health institution in Spain.

Politics Tuesday, September 18, 2018 10:53 Comments: 0

Government gives money donation to Cape Verde school

The government of Serbia has decided to provide a one-off assistance worth USD 10,000 to a school on Santiago Island in Cape Verde.

Politics Monday, September 17, 2018 16:47 Comments: 2

"Serbia regional digitization leader"

Digitization is the most important priority of this government, the first goal being the public administration and the second of society and the economy.

Politics Monday, September 17, 2018 15:18 Comments: 0
(Tanjug, illustration)
page 1 of 48 go to page