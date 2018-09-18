Politics "ZSO to be formed only once Pristina gets UN chair" Deputy Kosovo Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj says the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) "will not be formed before Kosovo gets the UN chair." Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 18, 2018 | 16:58 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

"I have stated many times that on the basis of the recommendations of the Constitutional Court, the community of municipalities with a Serb majority should be formed, when Kosovo gets the seat in the UN. There is no need to even think about its establishment, until that issue has been resolved," Hoxhaj said.

The establishment of the ZSO is Pristina's obligation stemming from the EU-brokered Kosovo dialogue, and the Brussels agreement, signed by Pristina and Belgrade in 2013.



Hoxhaj added that he would make sure that the Community has "no executive and territorial character" and appraised that it represented "the biggest threat to the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade."