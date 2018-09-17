Politics Government gives money donation to Cape Verde school The government of Serbia has decided to provide a one-off assistance worth USD 10,000 to a school on Santiago Island in Cape Verde. Source: Beta Monday, September 17, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share

This was announced in a statement after the Serbian government met on Monday.

As stated, the money will go toward acquiring computer equipment for the high school Luciano Garcia in San Lorenzo Doss Orangus.



The Serbian also government announced in a separate press release that Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will meet tomorrow with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cape Verde Luis Filipe Tavares.