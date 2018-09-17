Politics "Serbia regional digitization leader" Digitization is the most important priority of this government, the first goal being the public administration and the second of society and the economy. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, September 17, 2018 | 15:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug, illustration)

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this today in Belgrade after meeting with European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel, the Serbian government announced.

At a joint news conference with Gabriel, Brnabic announced that as of 1 January next year, citizens will be able to pay property tax electronically and that the construction of a back up data senter is planned in Kragujevac.



In addition, as of 1 October, a program of tax incentives for graduates and high school students who want to open a company will start and they will be exempt from paying taxes and contributions in the first year of work.



Brnabic added that in the first quarter of 2019 Serbia is expected to become the 23rd member of CERN.



Gabriel assessed that Serbia plays an important role in the region and is the most developed in the Western Balkans regarding digitization.



She said that Serbia is on the path of digital transformation and that she shares the opinion of Brnabic that digitization will be beneficial for citizens.