Politics EU accession "contribution to stability of Europe" PM Ana Brnabic spoke on Sunday with Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, September 17, 2018 | 10:33

They discussed the current political situation in the Western Balkans region, as well as the results of economic reforms in Serbia, the Serbian government announced.

Brnabic said that economic cooperation with Germany is constantly progressing, and that a special focus will be placed on the cooperation of small and medium-sized enterprises.



Speaking about the continuation of reforms in Serbia, she said that great efforts are being invested in the strengthening and development of e-Government, which due to transparency it provides, is the most effective tool for fighting corruption.



We are also working intensively on the reform of public administration and judiciary, Brnabic said and added that all the measures taken so far, as well as those that are yet to come, are important for the fulfillment of standards of the European Union, but above all for the citizens of Serbia.



The interlocutors agreed that Serbia’s entry into the EU is beneficial both for Serbia and the EU, since it contributes to the preservation of peace, prosperity and stability of the whole of Europe.



Brnabic underlined that when it comes to reaching an agreement with Pristina, she sees compromise as the only solution and she is committed to dialogue regardless of the gravity of the problem.



She added that a frozen conflict is not in the interest of Serbia and that the problem must be solved, and that the courage of President Aleksandar Vucic, who opened an internal dialogue on Kosovo, was crucial for reaching a compromise.