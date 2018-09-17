Politics 0

President is in China, and "has another idea"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in Beijing that he will present to Chinese President Xi Jinping an idea.

But, Vucic revealed that he does not want to present this idea publicly before tomorrow (Tuesday).

"I have yet another idea, I want Serbia to achieve comparative advantages over the countries in the region and Europe, and I will have some strange requests for President Xi. And I hope that you will not laugh, and will understand what I want," explained Vucic.

"I'll carry something out that I cannot say now," he said.

Vucic added that he "wants to ensure the arrival of President Xi to Serbia, because when he comes, there is no problem."

