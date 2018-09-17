President is in China, and "has another idea"
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in Beijing that he will present to Chinese President Xi Jinping an idea.Source: Tanjug
But, Vucic revealed that he does not want to present this idea publicly before tomorrow (Tuesday).
"I have yet another idea, I want Serbia to achieve comparative advantages over the countries in the region and Europe, and I will have some strange requests for President Xi. And I hope that you will not laugh, and will understand what I want," explained Vucic.
"I'll carry something out that I cannot say now," he said.
Vucic added that he "wants to ensure the arrival of President Xi to Serbia, because when he comes, there is no problem."