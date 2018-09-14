Politics "Serbia remains committed to implementation of Agenda 2030" The goal of the Serbian government is to create a prosperous society, says First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, September 14, 2018 | 15:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug. file)

And this society, by sharing the same values with other countries in Europe and the world, will contribute to global stability and progress and take care of the welfare of its citizens, Dacic said, according to the Serbian government.

At the closing of the sub-regional conference "Promoting progress in the implementation of the Agenda 2030", Dacic stressed that Serbia remains fully committed to the implementation of the Agenda for Sustainable Development to 2030, especially bearing in mind that, as a member of key forums such as ECOSOC, Open Working Group for the Sustainable Development Goals and the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Financing Sustainable Development, it played an active role in formulating the goals of the Agenda and the process of determining the model of its financing.



Our desire is to affirm Serbia as a pillar of regional cooperation, strongly committed and actively engaged in improving relations in the region, as well as to the deepening and concretization of cooperation, especially within regional initiatives and mechanisms, Dacic stated.