Politics Thaci is afraid of going to jail, Kurti argues With his border correction proposal, Hashim Thaci returned the Kosovo back in 2007, when it had not yet declared independence, thinks Alibin Kurti. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 14, 2018 | 14:28 Tweet Share Hashim Thaci (EPA/EFE

"This caused a certain amount of damage," the founder of the opposition Self-Determination party stressed in a statement for Vienna-based daily Standard.

Kurti explained that Thaci "seems" to be involved in negotiating an agreement with Serbia on the issue of "Kosovo's statehood."



According to him, Thaci also signaled those countries that have already recognized Kosovo that "something may be wrong with Kosovo's borders." Kurti believes that Tachi's proposal has to do with his "fear of going to jail."



Kosovo is facing the indictments of the Specialist Chambers - that will deal with KLA war crimes - recalled the newspaper.



Thaci is a former leader of the KlA ("Kosovo Liberation Army").



Kurti is seeking new elections and is announcing protests.



"I am not against dialogue with Serbia, but against dialogue without principles," he stressed, adding that the dialogue and agreements reached to date "should be analyzed first, reminding that mutual recognition of diplomas has not been applied."