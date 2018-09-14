Politics "Serbia is Interpol's most important partner in region" rime Minister Ana Brnabic received on Thursday in Belgrade Interpol President Meng Hongwei. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, September 14, 2018 | 12:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Brnabic "expressed her gratitude for the excellent cooperation that Serbia has with this international organization, which is the most significant organization in the fight against organized crime, terrorism and new forms of global security threats."

Brnabic stressed that she is proud of the fact that Serbia has been ranked among the top ten partners of Interpol for the fifth year in a row and promised even more dedicated cooperation in the future.



Meng described his visit to Serbia as very successful, and underlined that Serbia is the most active and most important partner of this international organization in the region.



He expressed his gratitude for the support he received from Serbia upon his appointment to the responsible and important function of Interpol President.



Brnabic thanked Meng, who is also Deputy Minister of Public Security of China, for the excellent cooperation between the competent institutions of Serbia and China in the fight against organized crime, and to China on the principled respect for international law and the support to Serbia in Interpol and other international organizations in the protection of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.