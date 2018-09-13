Politics Expansion of economic cooperation with Hungary Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Thursday in Belgrade with Hungarian Ambassador to Serbia Attila Pinter Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, September 13, 2018 | 15:45 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to a Serbian government's press release, they spoke about further development of bilateral relations, expansion of economic cooperation and the future projects that are of vital importance for the two countries.

Brnabic placed a special emphasis on four joint sessions of the two governments held in Serbia and Hungary, which resulted in the signing of several memoranda and agreements and the realization of significant projects.



Pinter thanked the government of Serbia for the funds it allocated for the construction of the "Nova Toplana" boiler plant in Senta, which cost approximately RSD 213 million with the accompanying infrastructure installation with steel pipeline.



Brnabic and Pinter agreed that it is necessary to work on the opening of new border crossings in order to prevent long waiting times for passengers and goods at the crossings and to maximize the use of the transport infrastructure capacity.