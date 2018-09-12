Politics EU is weak, can't expand to W. Balkans - Slovanian president Slovenian President Borut Pahor as been weakened by Brexit and may need to postpone plans for expansion into the Western Balkans. Source: Beta Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 11:04 Tweet Share (EPA, file. illustration)

According to the British Express, Pahor said the EU "could not hope to take on the likes of Serbia, Montenegro and Albania as new members in its current state."

"A weak EU will not be able to expand to the Western Balkans," he told during a forum in Bled on Tuesday, in the presence of European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.



He added that "everything is connected and the EU is going through a period in which difficult decisions have to be made."