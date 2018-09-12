Politics Russia's position not contrary to what we're doing - FM Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that Russia's position on Kosovo and Metohija is not contrary to what Serbia is doing. Source: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, September 12, 2018 | 09:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"Their position is like ours, which is to preserve the territorial integrity of Serbia and not recognize the unilateral acts of Pristina. It is not contrary to what we are doing," Dacic said, commenting on a statement made earlier by Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin, who said that Kosovo and Metohija should return to the legal and the state system of Serbia.

Dacic stressed that there are no differences in the attitude of Serbia and Russia regarding Kosovo and Metohija, and that Kosovo cannot enter the UN because Russia and China can veto that at the Security Council.



"Russia said it would support everything the Serbian side thinks is in its interest," Dacic said, adding that Serbia will continue its diplomatic offensive and try to find a lasting solution.



"We won't be getting angry at someone for believing that Kosovo is part of Serbia, we consider it to be that way too. We are not givig up on our options, but we are looking for a solution," Dacic concluded, speaking to reporters after his meeting with visiting Morrocan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.



Earlier, in an interview with a magazine published by the Russian Foreign Ministry's State Institute of International Relations, Aleksandr Chepurin said that Kosovo is Serbian as much as Crimea is a part of Russia.



"Yes, it's the Serbian land. The cradle of Serbia. It's sacred to the Serbs. Kosovo should be restored to Serbia's legal and state system based on international law," Chepurin was quoted as saying by Sputnik.