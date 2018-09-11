Politics Ties between Serbia and Morocco in "Some kind of honeymoon" Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Naser Bourita spoke on Tuesday in Belgrade with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic. Source: Beta, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, September 11, 2018 | 15:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

On this occasion, Bourita assessed that the two countries' diplomatic and economic relations are rising and announced investments in the fields of agriculture, automotive and renewable energy.

The visit is the first a Moroccan foreign minister in 14 years.



After meeting with Dacic, Bourita said that relations between Serbia and Morocco "are in some kind of honeymoon", that they have a firm heritage from the past and that should develop in the future.



"We have good dynamics, now we need to use this dynamics and further develop our relations at the level of strategic ones," he said.



According to him, apart from economic cooperation, which implies increasing investments, there will be strengthening of cultural cooperation in the field of education and sports.



Bouritta signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of sport today, adding that he was honored that Morocco will be an honorary guest at the upcoming Book Fair in Belgrade.



Dacic said today that diplomatic relations between Serbia and Morocco are on an upward path, and confirmed that this country remains firm in its position not to recognize the unilaterally proclaimed independence of Kosovo.



Dacic expressed the hope that the two countries have potential for a better economic cooperation.



He announced that next week a business council of the two countries will be held in order to promote economic cooperation and that the mixed economic commissions will be activated again.