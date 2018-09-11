Politics Compromise for Kosovo "for sake of future generations" PM Ana Brnabic spoke on Monday in Belgrade with US Senator and the Chair of the US Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ron Johnson. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 11, 2018 | 09:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they spoke about "a European future of Serbia, the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and regional stability."

Brnabic "expressed her gratitude to Johnson for a constructive US approach to finding a lasting and sustainable solution for Kosovo- and Metohija, through the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina."



A frozen conflict is not a good solution, she said and underlined that that would be a bad environment for business development and the survival of our people in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.



Johnson said that it is necessary to look to the future and that within the framework of his visit to the region, he highlights this as a basic principle.



He commended reforms that Serbia is implementing on its European path, and emphasized the importance of stability and prosperity of the entire Western Balkans.



A compromise solution must be found for the sake of future generations, Brnabic and the US Senator jointly concluded.



Sunday's message sent by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (from Kosovo) ywas clear: our goals are peace, stability and cooperation, as a prerequisite for the economic well-being of Serbia and the whole region, Brnabic stated.