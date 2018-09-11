Politics "Thaci's trip to Presevo - that's fake news" Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Tuesday that Hashim Thaqi will certainly not visit Presevo, and that the news about it was fake. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 11, 2018 | 09:23 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

"It was fake news was published to draw attention away from the successful visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Kosovo and Metohija," Dacic told TV Pink.

He added that this piece of news was immediately found to be fake "because Thaci was supposedly to come to Presevo with EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn, but that was denied from the cabinet of Commissioner Hahn."



"There was no request for the approval of his visit. We also called Hahn's cabinet and they told us that he had not planned a visit to Presevo and that he was in Strasbourg at the time," Dacic said.



Dacic added that Thaci himself was aware that he could not come to Presevo - a town in the southern part of central Serbia - and that he told the media in Pristina that "a (terrorism) verdict and a warrant" - issued by Serbia - represented "a problem" regarding the feasibility of the trip.