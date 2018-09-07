Politics "We're dealing with lunatics here" - Dacic minces no words First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Prva TV on Friday that the current events show "what kind of lunatics Belgrade is dealing with." Source: B92, Prva TV Friday, September 7, 2018 | 15:41 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

He spoke after the failure to hold a new round of the Kosovo dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina in Brussels earlier the same day.

"It was evident what kind of minds we are dealing here, after the statements, the threats based on some manufactured stories about their (Pristina's) need to issue permits to somebody - although this is not envisaged by the Brussels agreement, and concerns the man (Vucic) who is conducting the peace process on the Serb side. That speaks to the kind of lunatics we are dealing with here," Dacic said on



He stressed that the EU and the international community see what is going on "clear as day."



"The dialogue is being obstructed, while the international community and the EU fail to react to that - other than with vahue statements referring to both sides... what does Serbia have to do with this obstruction?," Dacic asked.



He added that he discussed "current events" with Vucic.



"To act on instinct, would mean to produce a hasty reaction, perhaps he wouldn't have even traveled to Brussels... Vucic understands it very well and he is intelligent when it comes to political issues, he understand there is no great chance for an agreement to be reached, and the only reason he went to Brussels (on Friday) is to avoid having Serbia accused of not attending meetings," Dacic stressed.



He also stated that Vucic "is not afraid of going to Kosmet (Kosovo and Metohija)" - referring to president's planned visit to the province on Saturday and Sunday, an announcement that was earlier this week met with warnings coming from Pristina.



"I don't wish to make statements on his behalf, but knowing Vucic, he will appraise well the benefits and the possible damage... he is not afraid for himself, instead he is thinking about what will happen once he's there, whether somebody will use it to launch aggression against the North of Kosovo, or some other activities. Preparations for the visit are ongoing, the Serb people (in Kosovo) are enthusiastically awaiting his arrival," Dacic concluded.