Politics Don't test Serbia's patience, PM advises Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called on Friday the international community "to no longer test either (Serbia's) patience or understanding." Source: Beta Friday, September 7, 2018 | 14:56 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

According to Brnabic, the international community should understand the seriousness of the situation in the negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, and to act accordingly.

Brnabic stated that "a great deal of patience" is necessary to conduct talks with the representatives of the Albanian people in Kosovo and Metohija, because they are "frivolous, irresponsible and unpredictable" - but also that she did not understand some representatives of the international community who do not react to the non-fulfillment of Pristina's comittments.



"Unlimited patience is needed in order to understand some representatives of the international community who are watching in deafening silence when Pristina fails to lift a finger meet the Brussels agreement (obligation) for more than five years, when it violates agreements on visits by officials, when it arrests, and the terrorizes our negotiating team chief (an apparent reference to brutal arrest in March of Marko Djuric)... and now with the same terror they committed against Marko Djuric, they threaten the president of Serbia," Brnabic said.



She also stated that President Aleksandar Vucic has done more to build good relations between the Serbs and the Albanians than any politician on any side, and "certainly in the last one hundred years".



"Starting with inviting Edi Rama to visit Serbia, the first Albanian prime minister to visit Serbia after 68 years, via a business forum in Nis when we opened the way for economic cooperation, all the way to the launch the internal dialogue in Serbia on the possibility of a compromise on Kosovo and Metohija," recalled Brnabic.