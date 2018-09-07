Politics Vucic decides not to meet with representatives of Pristina Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has decided not to talk to representatives of Pristina in Brussels today, Tanjug is reporting. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 7, 2018 | 12:02 Tweet Share

Reporters learned this is Brussels from the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, who spoke after Vucic's meeting with EU's Federica Mogherini, who acts as the mediator in the Belgrade-Pristina talks.

Vucic will not talk to Kosovo President Hashim Thaci this Friday in Brussels, and the question is whether talks with Pristina will continue, and when.



The president decided to do this, Dhuric said, because of the Kosoov Albanians' deceit, threats and lies.



Also, Djuric pointed out, the attempts to render the talks meaningless are unacceptable, as is the attempt (of Hashim Thaci) to present Presevo, Medvedja and Bujanovac (three municipalities in the southern part of central Serbia) as part of the territory of Kosovo.



"The only territory to be discussed is the territory of Kosovo and Metohija," Djuric added.



He also stressed that the president of Serbia will not be addressing the public before tonight.



Asked whether Vucic feared getting arrested in Kosovo, Djuric replied negatively, and added that if he decided to go to Kosovo, the president would "certainly not be arrested."



Djuric also called on citizens in Kosovo and Metohija to come and hear Vucic speak in as great a number as possible.