Politics Trump's trusted senator to visit Serbia US Senator Ron Johnson will be visiting Belgrade on September 10-11, the US embassy confirmed to Tanjug on Wednesday. Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 12:48 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Johnson, a Wisconsin-based Republican and businessman, is a member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and chairs the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, as well as the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Both sides hope to receive help from the US official in the final phase of the Kosovo dialogue, with one of the main reasons being his loyalty and closeness to US President Donald Trump.



Johnson is considered one of Trump's main men for special missions, which is why his arrival in Belgrade is awaited amid media speculation that he will bring a message of US president's support for Serbia, and perhaps even that his trip here is to finalize a possible agreement between the Serbs and the Albanians.