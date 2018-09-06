Politics Pristina warns they might ban Vucic from traveling to Kosovo Pristina has "given the permit to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit Kosovo." Source: Tanjug Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 11:42 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)

But, in case of "destabilization of the situation," that decision can be reversed, says president of the Kosovo Assembly Kadri Veseli.

"If we decide that he should not visit, Vucic will not enter Kosovo," Veseli said, and made a threat that Vucic, "if he tries to enter Kosovo without our permit" would fare the same as "the other guy" - apparently a reference to the brutal arrest in March of Serbian official Marko Djuric.



Tanjug also reported, citing Kosova Press, that Veseli said the Serbian president "has no reason to go to the Gazivode Lake."