Politics They're hypocrites, I don't know what to expect - FM Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic spoke for Prva TV on Thursday morning, addressing Friday's continuation of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. Source: B92 Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 09:17

Dacic also spoke about the upcoming visit of President Aleksandar Vucic to Kosovo, and touched on the case of Sara Vidak as well.

Asked if there would be a shift from the deadlock in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the minister stated what he thought the problem was.



"Pristina is currently gripped by a political agony, and it only shows that Pristina is the biggest obstacle in resolving the situation. They are hypocrites. I do not know what can be expected from tomorrow's meeting," Dacic said.



"For our part, we always thought that only Belgrade and Pristina should solve this issue. The Albanian side always relied on the support of the Western powers. The stance of Russia and the United States is that a step forward needs to be taken and a compromise solution found," the minister said.