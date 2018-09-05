Pristina bans Marko Djuric from entering Kosovo
The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, was on Wednesday afternoon not allowed to enter Kosovo and Metohija.Source: Tanjug
Shortly after 15:00 hours CET, Djuric was sent back from an administrative crossing although his visit had been "duly announced," the Office said.
He told Tanjug this was a scandalous move made by Pristina, and one that went against all the agreements and the elementary principles of the freedom of movement.
Djuric also said that he would - immediately upon returning to Belgrade and after consulting with President Aleksandar Vucic - inform the public about the reasons for this and all other forms of pressure and blackmail to which the Serbian side has been exposed today and in the past days - "because of our lack of readiness to accept the decisions of Pristina that would go directly against the Serb interests."