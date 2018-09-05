Politics 0

Pristina bans Marko Djuric from entering Kosovo

The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, was on Wednesday afternoon not allowed to enter Kosovo and Metohija.

(Tanjug, file)
(Tanjug, file)

Shortly after 15:00 hours CET, Djuric was sent back from an administrative crossing although his visit had been "duly announced," the Office said.

He told Tanjug this was a scandalous move made by Pristina, and one that went against all the agreements and the elementary principles of the freedom of movement.

Djuric also said that he would - immediately upon returning to Belgrade and after consulting with President Aleksandar Vucic - inform the public about the reasons for this and all other forms of pressure and blackmail to which the Serbian side has been exposed today and in the past days - "because of our lack of readiness to accept the decisions of Pristina that would go directly against the Serb interests."

