Politics "Crucial dialogue phase, each option should be considered" The dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is currently at a crucial stage, Foreign Minister and First Deputy PM Ivica Dacic said on Wednesday. Source: Beta, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, September 5, 2018 | 15:41

Each option that is being offered should be given serious consideration, Dacic added.

Speaking at an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Banja Luka, the Serbian official said his country had shown readiness for compromise and constructive suggestions in order to arrive at a mutually acceptable, sustainable and long-lasting solution.



EU accession remains one of Serbia's foreign policy priorities, he said, and expressed the hope that the dynamics of the negotiations will accelerate, and that in the near future all negotiating chapters for which the conditions have been created will be opened and that we will be able to use the indicative deadline for accession by 2025 due to our focus and efforts.