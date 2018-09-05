Politics Serbian president prepares for China visit President Aleksandar Vucic met in Belgrade on Tuesday with Chinese Ambassador Li Manchang. Source: Beta Wednesday, September 5, 2018 | 11:32 Tweet Share The Serbian Presidency building (Tanjug, file)

They discussed Vucic's upcoming visit to China, saying that it was a comprehensive strategic partnership that connected the two states, and that Sino-Serbian relations had reached an all-time high, the president's office said in a press release cited by Beta.

The presidential press office quoted Vucic as saying that he was "glad to be visiting the friendly China again soon, and to define new paths of development for the bilateral partnership and comprehensive cooperation with President Xi Jinping."



Vucic said at the meeting that he was impressed by the results of the summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, the press release said.



The Serbian president said that "the respect China gives all states, regardless of size, and without interfering in their internal affairs or attaching political strings, deserves support from all those who believe in the ideals of true equality and solidarity," and reaffirmed "firm support to the principles of the New Silk Road."



Vucic announced at the end of July that during his visit to China in September, a contract for the construction of a highway section from Preljina to Pozega would be signed with the Chinese authorities.