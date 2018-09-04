Politics 1

"Dayton 2" could fix Kosovo conundrum, says FM

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says that a solution to the "Kosovo knot" could come at an international conference.

(Tanjug, file)
"The precondition for this is that the attitudes of the two sides move closer together," Dacic said in a statement for Srspki Telegraf, dding that the current positions of the two sides are considerably removed, Sputnik is reporting.

According to the newspaper, referring to the minister, the solution could be a so-called Dayton 2 - i.e., a solution according to the delimitation model reached at a major international conference that would be held before May 2019, when the mandate of the European Commission expires.

The head of Serbian diplomacy pointws out that the delimitation with the Albanians is the only issue of the borders that would be on the agenda in the case of "a new Dayton conference."

