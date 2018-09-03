Politics Opposition Alliance formed, with some dissent among DS ranks Nine members of the Democratic Party's (DS) main board have voted against the formation of the Alliance for Serbia, and their party's participation in it. Source: Beta Monday, September 3, 2018 | 10:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)

At the same time, 180 members of this body were in favor, the DS reported on its website.

Daily Blic named the dissenting members of the main board as former DS leader Dragan Sutanovac, National Assembly members Natasa Vuckovic, Dragoljub Micunovic, Radoslav Milojcic, Gordana Comic, Vojovodina Provincial Board Chairman Miroslav Vasim, and Vida Ognjanovic.



As the newspaper said, Micunovic was not allowed to speak at the session after the time allocated for his address had run out. The veteran politician left the room saying, "For the first time, I'll respect dictatorship."



The opposition Alliance for Serbia was formally established in Belgrade late on Sunday by its founders: Dragan Djilas, Bosko Obradovic (Dveri), Vuk Jeremić (NS), Zoran Lutovac (DS), Levica Srbija leader Borko Stefanovic, Zdrava Srbija leader Milan Stamatovic, Zajedno za Srbiju ("Together for Serbia") leader Nebojsa Zelenovic, Pokret za Preokret ("Movement for reversal") leader Janko Veselinovic, United Trade Unions of Serbia leader Zeljko Veselinovic, and leader of a Serb movement from Kosovo and Metohija Otadzbina ("Fatherland") Slavisa Ristic.