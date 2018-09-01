Politics Vulin: "The war is over for everyone, except Croatia" The Defense Minister, Aleksandar Vulin said on Saturday that Croatia showed “that it remained on the same side it chose in the World War II.” Source: Tanjug Saturday, September 1, 2018 | 17:36 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The Minister said this on the 79th Anniversary of the World War II outbreak.

“On this day, 79 years ago WWII began. The war is over for the whole world and the truth about it is well known and unchanging. Except for Croatia, which is trying to change history and hide the truth about the genocide committed against Serbs in the former Independent State of Croatia,” Vulin told the press.



According to him, the latest attempt to revise Jasenovac death camp into a “labour camp” was a terrible insult not only to the children slaughtered in Jasenovac but to common sense and anti-fascists everywhere.



“Unfortunately, Croatia has confirmed once again that it remains on the side it chose during the World War II,” Vulin said.



Let us remind that the Croatian news website Index.hr wrote about the recent changes in the entry on Jasenovac concentration camp on Croatian Wikipedia.



The entry now describes the death camp as a “collection camp” and a “labour camp”, and makes references to many extreme ring-wing authors, such as Igor Vukic and especially his book Labour Camp Jasenovac, conservative activist Zeljka Markic's organization, Narod.hr, Hrvatski tjednik and Maxportal.