Politics Haradinaj -"Leave borders as they are" Kosovo Prime Minister said on Friday he didn't have the time to participate in Belgrade-Pristina dialogue in Brussels. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 31, 2018 | 16:17 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE)

He repeated he was against any ideas about land swap or border correction between Kosovo and Serbia, Pristina based Zeri newspaper writes.

Answering the question in a special press conference about why he wasn't participating in Kosovo dialogue in Brussels Haradinaj said he wasn't rejecting his constitutional obligations but that he simply didn't have the time for the dialogue.



Haradinaj said once more he "would strongly oppose harmful ideas about the border" and appealed to "all their friendly countries and international institutions who support Pristina to also take a stand against such ideas.



"Mutual recognition and lasting peace have to be the only credible outcome of the Belgrade-Pristina agreement", said Haradinaj.



He said he thought his stance was clear and justified and that it was "wrong to go back to something we finished talking about."