Politics Dacic: Pristina has lost international support The fact that Angela Merkel and Donald Trump discussed Kosovo and gave their support to ongoing talks on the Kosovo issue is a great step forward. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 30, 2018 | 13:33 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said this for the Blic newspaper and added it was the proof things had changed and in Serbia's favour too.

"We are still facing a great struggle and from those who need to be persuaded further, Germany is the most important," Dacic added.



Dacic also commented the recent statements from Pristina, including Kosovo's president Hashim Thaci saying that he was against ethnic borders.



"Pristina has lost Western support, the attitude that everything is settled is gone. They can't seem to understand it, that's why different opinions coming from the Western countries and recent revokes of Kosovo independence affect them so bad," Dacic said.



Blic daily writes that the recent statement from Croatia prime minister Andrei Plenkovic that he was in favour of "respecting the existing borders" citing the opinion of Badinter Arbitration Committee caught the attention of Serbian public .



"When it comes to Badinter Arbitration Committee, they discussed interrepublic borders not provinces so we can conclude that everyone who recognised Kosovo's independence did so against Badinter Committee opinions. Croatia is one of them and their statement is hypocritical," Dacic said.