Politics Street in North Mitrovica named after Oliver Ivanovic The councillors in the North Mitrovica municipal council adopted a decision on Wednesday to name a street in that town after Oliver Ivanovic. Source: Beta Thursday, August 30, 2018 | 11:23

At the suggestion of Serb List parliamentary group, the councillors decided to rename Nemanjina street, where the Kosovska Mitrovica municipality building was located, to Olivera Ivanovica street.

After the assassination of Ivanovic, his party colleagues and sympathizers started a petition asking that a street in the town be named after him.



Oliver Ivanovic was shot and killed on January 16 in front of his Civic Initiative "Serbia, Democracy, Justice" in northern Kosovska Mitrovica. The perpetrators haven't yet been identified.