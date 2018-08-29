Politics Montenegro responds to Dacic's accusation Montenegrin ruling DPS party claims that Serbs in Montenegro never were and never will be discriminated against in that country. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 29, 2018 | 14:48 Tweet Share (Thinkstock, illustration purposes)

The party reacted to Serbian PM Ivica Dacic recent allegations and added that Serbia was actually actively campaigning against Montenegro and that they would "respond accordingly to these provocations."

Commenting Dacic's claims that Montenegrin government was discriminating and torturing Serbs in Montenegro, party's representative in the parliament Obrad Stanisic said that "it wasn't a coincidence there's an entire campaign these days coming from Serbia and from within Montenegro connected to the alleged threat to Serbian people in Montenegro," reports RTCG.



He added that those statements "would not pass this time" and that "the state would respond accordingly to these provocations".



The ruling party also said that Montenegro was an independent country and never again would its fate be decided outside its borders, RTCG reports.



Montenegrin PM Dusko Markovic has already commented Dacic's statement saying it was "inaccurate and offending".