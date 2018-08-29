Politics Draft law on Daylight Saving Time - Serbia to follow Europe Serbian government has passed a draft law on Daylight Saving Time (DST). Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, August 29, 2018 | 12:22 Tweet Share (Thinkstock, illustration purposes)

According to the statement from the press office of the Serbian Government the law is necessary to regulate DST and define daylight saving. The law would establish a single measure for daylight saving for the whole Serbia in accordance with EU regulations.

News media reported before that a special task force drafted a regulation which proposed that Serbian citizens continue to move their clocks an hour forward at 2 a.m. in the last week of March and move them back again in the last weekend in October.



The last law on daylight saving was adopted back in 2006 when Serbia and Montenegro were in a state union.



However, Serbia regulates its laws in accordance with the EU so if the EU decided to cancel clock change the country would follow that decision.