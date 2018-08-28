Politics Vucic will visit Kazakhstan President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic accepted the invitation for a state visit by the president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Source: Beta Tuesday, August 28, 2018 | 17:06 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Office of the President of the Republic of Serbia said that the visit would entail signing several bilateral agreements.

On Tuesday Vucic met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov who handed him the official letter of invitation. During the meeting it was determined that the the cooperation between Serbia and Kazakhstan in the last three years wass only getting stronger.



"I would like to emphasize the similar positions our two countries have concerning important international issues. Serbia is among the countries who actively contribute to establishing peace, stability and security at the world level," president Nazarbayev wrote in the letter.



Vucic thanked president Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan state leadership for "not changing their position in regards to Kosovo and Metohija."