Politics Foggo: "I don't know the plan, I trust Vucic and Thaci" The commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples Admiral James Foggo said "he didn't know the contents of the plan for Kosovo" Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 28, 2018 | 11:06

At journalists' request in the city of Decani to comment the possible partition of Kosovo, Foggo said that as a military officer of NATO he couldn't be present in the meetings between the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo president Hashim Thaci and he didn't know what the plan entailed.

"I firmly believe that, like all democratically-elected leaders, these men are looking to solve tough issues and that they, as well as myself and the (KFOR commander) General (Salvatore) Cuoci, are in support of secure and stable environment," Foggo said, reported RTK2 channel.