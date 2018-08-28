Politics Dacic: Nobody says Kosovo should stay within Serbian borders Serbian FM Ivica Dacic said that Serbia is being given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get something for its people and citizens in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Beta Tuesday, August 28, 2018 | 09:39 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE)

"This is about whether we get something or lose everything," Dacic told RTS. He added that they could refuse that chance but that "we shouldn't play dumb now, because nobody is proposing that Kosovo stays within the borders of Serbia."

He said the dialogue is yet to continue and the possible solutions are yet to be proposed



When asked whether he knew what US president Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel dsicussedwhen they talked about Western Balkans, Dacic replied that "one could hardly talk about Western Balkans and not mention Kosovo."



"That has become a discussion topic once again and it is only proof how we managed to loosen up a previously fixed position of the Western countries on the subject." Dacic said.