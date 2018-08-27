Politics Drawing new borders not necessary Prime Minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj said on Monday that he was in favour of keeping the current Kosovo borders. Source: Beta Monday, August 27, 2018 | 17:28 Tweet Share (EPA)

"Kosovo has established borders which we respect and we don't need creativity in redrawing new borders," said Haradinaj in Western Balkans meeting on regional economic cooperation held in Albanian city of Duress.

Kosovo president Hashim Thaci stated earlier he was in favour of "creative" solutions.



When asked to comment the Kosovo - Serbia agreement, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn said "it wouldn't be appropriate to comment the ongoing negotiations." "Next Brussels meeting will be just one of many. It will take time until the final agreement," Hahn said.



Spokeswoman for the European Commission, Maja Kocijancic said on Monday that the Commission's opinion was to give Serbia and Kosovo space to settle on the content of the agreement on normalizations of relations.