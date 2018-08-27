Politics "Albanians from Medvedja don't want to join Kosovo" The Mayor of Medvedja, Nebojsa Arsic said he hadn't heard from the Albanian representatives there or anywhere else that they wanted to join Kosovo. Source: Vecernje novosti Monday, August 27, 2018 | 11:11 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

Medvedja is not a part of Presevo valley. The majority of municipality's population are Serbs.

"There is no ethnic animosity here. There are no exclusively "Serbian" or "Albanian" restaurants, people spend time together, congratulate religious holidays to each other.... It is an example of a functioning multi-ethnic place," Arsic said for Vecernje Nnovosti daily .



Arsic said that delineation was the subject for the highest state authorities to discuss and that state bodies were the place for discussion about rights of Albanians from this part of Serbia.



According to the last census conducted in 2011, Medvedja has a population of 7,742 inhabitants of which there are a bit over 500 Albanians. There are also small minorities of Montenegrin and Roma people.