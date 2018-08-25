Politics Vulin: "I support delimitation, it's the only way ..." Serbian Defence Minister said on Saturday he stood behind "delimitation" idea. Source: Beta Saturday, August 25, 2018 | 16:27 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Delimitation was the only way to stop the creation of "Greater Albania", Vulin told the press in Belgrade but refused to clarify what he meant under "delimitation".

Vulin added he was pleased US administration understood that interfering and imposing solutions would not help resolve Kosovo problem "but could, sooner or later, lead to conflict, war and division".



He welcomed the statement John Bolton, US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, gave about US not ruling out territorial adjustments if the two parties worked it out.



"If Serbia and Kosovo reached an agreement that UN accepted, it could be a sustainable solution leading to Balkans stability", Vulin said.