Politics Vucic: "Croatian miniority in Serbia got all they requested" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the country fulfilled all 26 requests for improving the state of Croatian minority in Serbia. Source: Beta Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 16:56

(Tanjug)

"I think we, Serbs, should be proud of things we do to improve the quality of life of the Croatian minority. " said Vucic to the press in Zrenjanin.

He said that in 20 days he would present all granted requests and everything that was done so that "Croatians in Serbia feel good and respect this country".



Those requests were stipulated by the Subotica declaration on enhancing the relations and solving open issues between the two countries signed on June 20, 2016. by former Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic.



Commenting the text by a Croatian journalist (Milan Ivkosic) Vucic said he lamented the fact there were people who mock war victims in Croatia. The text wrote about how there was amusement for the inmates at Jasenovac concentration camp.



"That speaks a lot about them and we have a duty to act seriously and responsibly", Vucic said.