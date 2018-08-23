Politics "Let Pristina propose any topic they want..." President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic said Pristina could submit any topic they wished and "we will eventually see their outcome". Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 15:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

He said that in regards to announcements that the Kosovo president Hashim Thaci would submit the topic of Presevo Valley to the upcoming dialogue in Brussels.

"As far as proposing topics go, I am always prepared to meet with them but only if those are EU-moderated meetings. Let them propose whatever topics they want.", Vucic said to the press after signing the agreement on the construction of Shandong Linglong tire factory in the city of Zrenjanin.



"Let everyone keep doing what they think is right. If we arrive at the possibility of compromise, we will eventually see the outcome of both submitted topics and those that weren't , Vucic pointed out.



He emphasized that everyone was aware of his responsibility and how seriously he was bearing that responsibility.