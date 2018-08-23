Politics Foggo: "I'd be glad to hear plans of Vucic and Thaci" Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command in Naples, Admiral James G. Foggo, said this in an interview for the Serbian daily Blic. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

He added that there was intent to have a broader discussion with the EU within the September dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina.

Foggo said the people had to use their right to vote and express their opinion in the elections and not with violence in the streets. Those who want piece, NATO would be there if asked for help,and for the rest who had "ulterior motives" NATO " would be there if necessary", said Foggo.



Foggo reminded that KFOR was a part of NATO and had a mandate to act as a third instance in Kosovo after Kosovo institutions and EULEX and in accordance with UN Resolution 1244 which provided that KFOR maintained secure environment and freedom of movement.



When asked to say what would happen if the the conflict around the border were to arise, since Albania, a NATO member, promoted erasing borders between that country and Kosovo, Foggo emphasized that the borders were outlined by the international agreement.



Serbian Armed Forces, which had good relations with both KFOR an NATO, were also tasked with providing a secure environment, Foggo said.



"I personally have good relationship with Chief the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, Ljubisa Dikovic. I know there's no any interest there other than keeping peace and stability in the region", said Foggo.



Foggo reflected on the statements of some NATO generals that Serbia and Republika Srpska were a threat to the organization due to Russian influence and said that it "wasn't up to him to tell Serbia how to chose their friends and the country can decide for itself who to cooperate with."



Talking about the changes in Kosovo, Foggo said it was a good thing that youth had enthusiasm about peaceful future, but putting barricades on the main bridge in Kosovska Mitrovica was not.



"How are we going to solve our disagreements if we barricade bridges?", asked Foggo.