Politics Next Vucic-Thaci meeting of key importance Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Rasim Ljajic said the next meeting between presidents of Kosovo and Serbia would be of key importance for solving Kosovo issue Source: Beta, PrvaTV Wednesday, August 22, 2018 | 14:09

According to Ljajic, after the meeting things would clear up on whether the issue would be solved or if it was another failed attempt.

"President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci is in a harder position than Vucic because everyone in Kosovo are against the Kosovo issue being resolved", Ljajic said for PrvaTV.



"Opposition in Kosovo uses similar rhetoric as most of the Serbian public, because they say they're fine with frozen conflict and to not have any negotiations in next 20-30 years because time is on their side, while it's in the interest of Serbia to have negotiations", said Ljajic



He added he wasn't optimistic that the Kosovo issue would resolve fast because there was a prevailing feeling among the public in Pristina that Serbia would get more from the negotiations than it already had and that only Kosovo must make concessions for a solution to be reached.



Ljajic assessed that everyone in the Serbian Government agreed that Kosovo issue must be solved and that all options except war or frozen conflict are legitimate.