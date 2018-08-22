Politics No evidence, no indictments Specialist Prosecutor's Office at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers hasn't managed to compile enough evidence to raise indictments,writes Pristina-based daily Zeri Source: Beta Wednesday, August 22, 2018 | 13:22 Tweet Share (EPA, illustration purposes)

According to the daily Specialist Prosecutor's Office (SPO) was not in a hurry to raise indictments explaining that the decision to raise an indictment couldn't be made without securing evidence and conditions for fair trial within a reasonable time.

Spokesperson for Specialist Prosecutor's Office Christopher Bennett said for the daily that the SPO will continue with the investigation.



"Specialist Prosecutor's Office is aware there are expectations regarding the indictments and we shall decide on it when evidence and facts make the situation possible.Until then we continue with the effective investigation", said Bennett.