Politics "If the tanks from Serbia move our way..." Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj said that nobody had the right to talk about the Kosovo borders. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 21, 2018 | 14:39 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

"If the tanks from Serbia cross the border with Kosovo, we are here", RTK2, Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK) channel, reported Haradinaj's statement

He also said that trying to "move borders" would be considered treason and whoever called for it should realise they were calling for a new war.



Haradinaj emphasized that President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci had the trust of Kosovo institutions regarding the dialogue about mutual recognition with Serbia but not when it came to negotiations about borders.



Haradinaj claimed that "Kosovo has the constitutional obligation to protect every citizen on its territory" "If the tanks from Serbia cross the border, we are here, nobody else is. We have the right to self-defence. That doesn't stop NATO from defending themselves. If Serbia attacks NATO will help if possible, if not they'll just say good luck", Haradinaj said.



The idea for the Presevo Valley to join with Kosovo is impossible to achieve. The recognition between two countries should be as they are now without moving the borders at all, said Haradinaj.