Politics Dacic: What demarcation? Commenting the reports that Pristina is considering border demarcation with Serbia, Serbian FM Ivica Dacic said "it's not that simple"

"What demarcation, you know well there's an administrative line controlled by KFOR for nearly 20 years", said Dacic

"There's no dilemma about us wanting a compromise", Dacic said in a press conference with the Foreign Minister of Ghana,Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey



"The dialogue will continue in September. For now there are no new suggestions that we agreed on. They are still in the works. Sometimes there's an impression as if everything was solved and a done deal.



Commenting the talks that Pristina wants to take Bujanovac and Presevo Dacic stated that those are all "empty talk"



"We want the least bad solution for everyone", he added after meeting Ghana's FM.



He emphasised that that is why Serbia insists that countries that recognized Kosovo's a sovereign country had made a mistake and that negotiation talks are not over.



When asked about the referendum for a possible Kosovo solution Dacic referred to Churchill saying "we are at the beginning of the end of the negotiation process".



He added that we are still far for reaching the conclusion that's best for everyone.