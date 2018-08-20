Politics Vucic, Trump and Macron seek solution for Kosovo A step forward in resolving the "Kosovo knot" could be made as early as November. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 20, 2018 | 09:57 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The presidents of Serbia , France and the USA will be guests at the big military parade for the 100-year anniversary of the end of the first world war in Paris on November 11.

President Vucic will use the opportunity to exchange views about Kosovo with the world's biggest leaders and try to win their support for the compromise solution, according to the report by Vecernje Novosti newspaper .



Paris meetings could be the height of Vucic's diplomatic offensive concerning Kosovo. Only a few days before this event Vucic will have talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin about the Kosovo problem.



Putin is coming to Belgrade for military parade that Serbia will also organize to commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War I, Vecernje Novosti writes.