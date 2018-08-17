Politics Emergency Situations Sector receives Japanese donation A Japanese donation, consisting of rafting and rescue boats and other equipment, was presented on Friday to MUP's Emergency Situations Sector. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, August 17, 2018 | 15:25 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic and Japanese Ambassador to Serbia Junichi Maruyama attended the ceremony in front of the Palace of Serbia, the Serbian government announced.

Stefanovic "stressed that the value of Japan's donation amounted to approximately EUR 1.5 million, and expressed gratitude to Japan for its donation and long-term cooperation and assistance," adding that the equipment will be deployed to units throughout Serbia and will contribute to the formation of emergency rescue teams that will help citizens be safer.



Stefanovic noted that the government of Japan has so far provided assistance to Serbia for the improvement of emergency operations of more than EUR 8.7 million, and that in the year of the great floods that hit Serbia, the government of Japan sent €5 million of aid, and Japanese citizens have more than EUR 2 million.



He also added that Serbia is always thinking about helping other countries, even those that are technologically more developed than us, and that the government of Serbia, when Japan was hit by major floods that took the victims, sent help to our friends.



Maruyama expressed satisfaction that Japan can contribute to the security of Serbian citizens.



He also expressed hope that this equipment will contribute to increasing the capacity of the MoI to respond to natural disasters in Serbia.



Maruyama pointed out that recently, when Japan suffered heavy rains and floods, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic sent condolences, and the Serbian government donated EUR 500,000.



He also reminded of the 2011 earthquake in Japan, stressing that Serbia unselfishly provided great material and moral support to the Japanese people.