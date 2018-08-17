Politics "Every normal person agrees with everything Dodik said" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he "went into something that is most difficult," referring resolving the Kosovo problem. Source: B92 Friday, August 17, 2018 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Vucic pointed out that there are those in the international environment who would like an agreement to be reached, but also those "who would like less," and that there are examples of this in Serbia, too.

"I went into something that was most difficult, although people said they didn't care, some said they could use the opportunity to come to power, and pillage. They did everything with their unclear policy, I'm yet to hear their solutions. I know the price that is paid for the courage among the Serb people and in the Serb state, for presenting what Serb ears do not want to hear, no matter how true," Vucic said.



He then commented on Serb Republic President Milorad Dodik saying that "few people in Serbia think about whether Serbia could bear the return of Kosovo, and Albanians having 30 percent of Assembly seats, the post of prime minister or of the president of the state."



"Dodik said everything truthfully, every normal person would sign under each letter. We are not always rational... sometimes we like to lie to ourselves and to live in our own world. I will fight as much as I can for as long as I can, I want it to remain written in history that I have tried to solve this problem," said Vucic.