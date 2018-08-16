Politics Belgrade offers Pristina official "legal assistance" Kosovo and Metohija Office Director Marko Djuric says Avni Arifi's statement "confirms that Pristina doesn't intend to form the ZSO, and never did." Source: B92, Beta Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 14:11 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

In response to the head of Pristina's negotiating team in the technical dialogue, who spoke about "crazy and unacceptable" requests made by a team drafting the Statute of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO), Djuric offered Arifi "legal assistance, so he can understand the Brussels agreement."

"While Arifi has been involved in this process only since recently, by now he has certainly had more than enough time to study the earlier agreements, because they're not on many pages. If he read but did not understand the First Brussels Agreement and other arrangements reached in Brussels, I hereby offer him legal assistance so that this material is clarified to him," Djuric said, according to a press release from his office cited by Beta.



The establishment of the ZSO is Pristina's obligation from the 2013 Brussels agreement, that has yet to be fulfilled. Arifi's comments on Thursday concerned the minutes from a meeting of the management team drafting the ZSO statute, when requests were made for the ZSO to have competencies on property, privatization, economy, and be a part of Serbia's education system.