Politics Pristina official talks about crazy requests Head of Pristina's delegation in the technical dialogue Avni Arifi says the requests of the ZSO Statute management team are "crazy and unacceptable" Source: Beta Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 13:28

Albanian-language daily Koha Ditore said that requests found in the minutes of the team's meeting call for the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) to have competencies on property, privatization, economy, and be a part of Serbia's education system.

Arifi told the newspaper that the formation of the ZSO - Pristina's obligation from the Brussels agreement reached in 2013 - will not happen "until the dialogue of normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia is over, and the epilogue is know to Kosovo President Hashim Thaci's idea about a correction of borders."



Koha Ditore writes on Thursday that the Kosovo government considers the demands from the minutes "crazy" and that "such initiatives cannot be included in the ZSO statute."